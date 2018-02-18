BARE NECESSITIES: Topless, or scantily clad, female activists braved the cold February weather to stage protests during fashion week, capitalizing on the media throngs at shows to gain attention.

On Friday, both PETA supporters and advocates for a more body-inclusive runway caused scenes, shouting out for their respective causes. The anti-fur contingent had “wear your own skin” painted on their bare torsos, and encouraged passersby to stand up for animals by embracing a vegan wardrobe. On the subject of fur, PETA director Elisa Allen declared: “It’s not fabric, and it’s not ours for taking.”

Meanwhile, the pro-curves protesters held plaques that read “fashion rules rewritten” and wore lingerie by Simply Be, a plus-size brand. American model and actress Hayley Hasselhoff led the way, accompanied by eight activists who demanded to know when more curvaceous women will be seen on runways. Angela Spindler, chief executive of N Brown Group plc, which owns Simply Be, said: “This isn’t about ‘skinny shaming.’ We think that shape should be celebrated irrespective of size.”

The women all got their say – and a few goosebumps.