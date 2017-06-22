MILAN – Fendi joined forces with K-pop star TaeYang to launch a special capsule collection named “Fendi for TaeYang.”

Designer Silvia Venturini Fendi and the label’s Men’s Studio collaborated with the South Korean singer to conceive a lineup of jackets, hoodies, T-shirts and accessories revisiting the brand’s fall collection with the artist’s signature elements, as daisy-shaped motifs.

Messages and key words, as “Faith,” “Grace,” “Saved” and “Passion,” are introduced on black shearling jackets and on bombers with rubberized detailing, in addition to black oversized T-shirts showcasing both the slogans in white and daisy details.

Accessories include pouches, backpacks, sneakers and key charms. Pouches are available in two color options, red and black, made of shearling and calfskin, respectively. On a face they feature a word, on the other the Fendi logo rendered in the same font and TaeYang’s favorite flower.

Two styles of backpacks, one in shearling and the other in sturdy calfskin, features the same elements on the front pocket, embellished with intarsia daisies or the “Faith” moniker in yellow. Both models are completed with zip pullers embossed with the singer’s signature “Young Bae” motto.

The artist’s slogan also appears on the rubber key chains and is embossed on the rubber heel patches of the sneakers, offered in total-black and total-white options.

The Fendi for TaeYang capsule collection will debut in Hong Kong on July 27 with prices ranging from 400 euros for the key chains to 8,500 euros for the shearling jackets. The same day Fendi will also celebrate the reopening of its men’s flagship at Landmark department store.

The capsule collection will also be available for pre-orders on the label’s official web site starting from July.