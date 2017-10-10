TAKE ONE: Fendi is staging yet another exhibition at its Rome headquarters, this time to celebrate its longstanding relationship with the world of movies. Running Oct. 27 to March 25, the exhibit, called “Fendi Studios,” will be inaugurated during the Rome Film Fest. The Palazzo della Civiltà, which houses the luxury group’s headquarters, will be turned into a series of cinema studios comprising a series of interactive movie stages including also a real cinema. The idea is for visitors to be able to enjoy a digital experience that allows to “reinvent” the movies and enter “into the scenes,” discovering Fendi’s storied pieces.

Fendi has created several outfits for international movies, ranging from costumes and furs working with Silvana Mangano for Luchino Visconti’s 1974 film, “Gruppo di Famiglia in un Interno [in English called “Conversation Piece”], to “Evita,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “The Age of Innocence.” In another tribute to the house’s history with the cinema, in 2013 Fendi held an exhibition called “Making Dreams” in Milan, curated by Patrick Kinmonth and Antonio Monfreda.

In addition to the exhibition staged at its headquarters, Fendi, as reported, last month signed a three-year partnership with the Rome-based art museum Galleria Borghese. As part of the agreement, the two are creating the Caravaggio Research Institute, which entails a series of exhibitions on the Italian 16th-century painter, expected to travel around the world.