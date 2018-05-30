TOP OF THE POP: Not many fashion brands can boast a namesake song. Fendi can, and — to boot — the song has also been climbing the charts. Last week, the Hong Kong-born and South Korea-based pop singer and rapper Jackson Wang sang “Fendiman” for the first time at Fendi’s FF Reloaded Experience event in Shanghai and the next day, on May 26, the song was number one in two iTunes categories in the U.S.: General List and Pop Music List.

The video clip of the song was shot on the rooftop of Fendi’s Rome headquarters at Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, known as the “Square Colosseum.”

The FF Reloaded Experience in Shanghai was held in one of the top underground clubs in Asia: Arkham, 30 feet beneath Sunken Plaza, in the French Concession area. With a new take on the FF logo, the company created a white neon structure that reproduced the arches of its headquarters in Rome, leading to a stairway embellished with maxi FF logos.

On the occasion, Fendi also launched the FF Reloaded capsule collection.

As reported in an exclusive interview with WWD, his first comprehensive one since his arrival at Fendi in February, succeeding Pietro Beccari, who moved over to lead Dior, chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig said last week that China is already “extremely relevant” for the brand. “It’s the fastest developing and biggest market. For Fendi it continues to be a priority, in terms of investments, stores and resources,” he said at the time.