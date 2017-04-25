Fern Mallis, a fashion and design consultant and the founder of New York Fashion Week, has been named a director of the FIT Foundation.

The FIT Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation that builds long-term support that furthers the purpose of the Fashion Institute of Technology.

As a director, Mallis will serve as a mentor, industry liaison, advocate and philanthropic adviser to advance the mission and vision of FIT.

Mallis is the creator and host of the Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis series at the 92nd Street Y. Earlier, she was senior vice president of IMG Fashion and former executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Currently president of her own international fashion and design consultancy, Mallis is the author of “Fashion Lives: Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis. In 2013, she received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award from FIT.

In addition to Mallis, FIT Foundation directors include Jay Baker, Pamela Baxter, Joy Herfel Cronin, Diane D’Erasmo, Abbey Doneger, Morris Goldfarb, Jill Granoff, Sam Haddad, Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Laurence C. Leeds Jr., Kevin Mansell, Athanasios (Tom) Nastos, Elizabeth Peek, Roberto Ramos, Bruce P. Rockowitz, Peter G. Scotese, Gary Sheinbaum and J. Michael Stanley.