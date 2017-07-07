SALUTING HAYES: The Fashion Group International’s president and chief executive officer Margaret Hayes will be among the honorees at next month’s Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s Hamptons Happening fund-raiser.

The Grammy-nominated Rufus Wainwright will headline this year’s event and an up-and-coming musician Sophie Beem, a protégé of Beyoncé, will also perform. About 500 guests are expected to descend on Maria and Kenneth Fishel’s 15-acre home in Bridgehampton for the August 5 event. Other honorees will include First Wall Street Capital’s charman and ceo Glenn Myles, agent-producer-author Shep Gordon, restaurateur and chef Gabriel Kreuther and Magnolia Bakery’s chief baking officer Bobbie Lloyd.

A proponent of education and special events, Hayes has overseen such key programs at FGI as the group’s annual Night of Stars gala, a symposium series and a ready-to-wear trend one. The SWCRF honor personally hits home for the fashion executive. Hayes, a supporter of many cancer research initiatives, said, “As a cancer survivor myself, cancer research is not only philosophically critical, but has been vital to me in the course of my own life.”

Wainwright will be a familiar face to the fashion types who turn up next month. In addition to singing at Michael Kors’ fashion show in New York last fall, he has collaborated with such artists as Elton John, David Byrne, Boy George and Joni Mitchell. His repertoire at A Hamptons Happening will celebrate a sarcoma research grant established jointly by the SWCRF and the nonprofit Kate McGarrigle Foundation.

The Fishels, meanwhile are doubling up on their hosting duties. The couple will be hosting another benefit “Caliente” on July 8 that is being organized for the first time by Long Island Cares-The Harry Chapin Food Bank and Organización Latino-Americana of Eastern Long Island.