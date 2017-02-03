MYCRA PAC SOLD: One of New York’s longstanding outerwear powerhouses, Blum & Fink Inc., has added Mycra Pac Designer Wear to its stable of labels.

The latest addition to the stable of Blum & Fink, a fifth-generation family-run outerwear business, adds a new specialty to its existing brands Fleurette and Trilogy. The 20-person West 29th Street company operates under the leadership of Stanley Blum and his daughters Robyn Kaplan and Margot Arbusman. Creative director Michael McCollom is the exclusive designer for all three collections.

Known for its reversible, packable and travel rainwear and accessories, Mycra Pac Designer Wear was started in 1991 by Sharon Huebschwerlen, who sold the company for an undisclosed sum to Blum & Fink last month. Now sold in 590 specialty and department stores, the label was based on the premise that coats should be worn as accessories and could be changed regularly as if they were jewelry, according to Kaplan, Blum & Fink’s vice president.

Her grandfather, Sidney Blum, started the company in 1958 with Robert Fink specializing in fur outerwear before branching out into other types. The bulk of MPDW products will be manufactured in a factory in the Northeast that Blum & Fink has relied on to make 90 percent of its Fleurette outerwear. Although Blum & Fink also owns the Trilogy collection, which is outerwear made with fur, leather and precious fibers that is not produced domestically, the senior team is committed to its U.S. made goods.

“We are proud to be an American-made company,” Kaplan said. “It’s just an added benefit for customers. People really want to support especially in this time with a new president. Fleurette has been American made since 1949,” referring to the label that is made with Loro Piana and Piacenza Italian cashmeres and wools, but manufactured in the U.S.

With the new ownership in place, Mycra Pac Designer Wear plans to continue to sell its classic, popular “Donatella,” a bestseller with many of its accounts. Mariah Carey, Jill Biden and Julia Roberts are some of the more notable clients who have worn Mycra Pac Designer Wear. McCollom said, “With the addition of Mycra Pac, we are expanding our vision of outerwear; the future is clearly focused on the fusion of functionality and fashion.”

McCollom’s new designs for the Mycra Pac line, and Fleurette and Trilogy collections will debut in Blum & Fink’s New York showroom Monday. They will also be offered at Stitch in Las Vegas Feb. 21 to 23 and at the Coterie Feb. 27 to March 1 in New York.