FILA TO LAUNCH CLIJSTERS COLLECTION: To commemorate Kim Clijsters’ induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on July 22, and her long-standing relationship with Fila, the company has released a special collection in her honor. The apparel and accessory range is a limited-edition reissue of the brand’s farewell collection worn by Clijsters, the former world Number 1 player, in 2012. The line will be available exclusively at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., beginning July 17.

Among the Belgian tennis player’s accomplishments was her comeback to the sport in 2009 when she became the first unseeded player and wild card to win the U.S. Open. With that victory, she also became the first mother to win a Grand Slam in the Open era since former Fila sponsored athlete, Evonne Goolagong.

The items feature a red, white and navy color palette to pay homage to her adopted home — the U.S., while also highlighting Fila’s signature colors. The line includes a cap-sleeve top, one of Clijsters’ favorite silhouettes, as well as a matching skort. Both pieces are available in navy and white colorways, with accents of red. Hundreds of small stars decorate the gear, while 11 large stars are meant to represent her years with Fila. Inside four of those 11 stars is an outline of a tennis ball, to highlight her four Grand Slam titles. To round out the collection, a selection of accessories including a visor, wristbands and a duffel bag will also be offered. Retail prices range from $16 for the wristbands to $90 for a jacket.

“Fila is part of my life to this day and I’ve always appreciated their loyalty and support immensely,” said Clijsters. “It’s so special to me that they have gone to such great lengths to celebrate my Hall of Fame induction.”

A portion of the proceeds from this collection will help the ITHF, a non-profit organization committed to preserving tennis history and celebrating the sport’s greatest legends, and Ten4Kim, a foundation founded by Clijsters to provide funding to juniors in need of financial assistance for practice, travel and coaching.

Clijsters is the second Belgian player to be inducted, joining Justine Henin who was inducted in 2016.