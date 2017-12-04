Fiorucci’s comeback marches on.

The Studio 54-era Italian label — whose branded T-shirts, jeans and clubwear were a precursor to self-promoting streetwear sensations like Supreme — will launch a range of sunglasses in collaboration with Smoke x Mirrors.

The capsule’s graphic circular shape, a spin on a preexisting Smoke x Mirrors style, will be offered in seven poppy color combinations. Launching today, the glasses are to be priced at $275, and will be sold at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Fiorucci owners Janie and Stephen Schaffer said of the glasses in a statement: “Fiorucci started collaborating in the Sixties and Seventies, long before the idea of a fashion collaboration was common. Our partnership with Smoke x Mirrors is a way to keep that spirit alive. The brands fit together very naturally, both full of energy with an innovative, pioneering spirit.”

Roi Ironi, cofounder of Smoke x Mirrors, added: “Collaborating with Fiorucci was instinctual. We have always admired the legacy of Fiorucci, and they have inspired us creatively from Day One. The childlike freedom expressed through their iconic visuals into their products really resonated with us.”

Fiorucci has been ramping up a comeback as of late, marketing to the Instagram generation. It has recently embarked on new retail partnerships with Barneys New York and The Webster.