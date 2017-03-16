BERLIN – The Museum Angewandte Kunst in Frankfurt and Jil Sander are currently planning the first solo exhibition worldwide of the German designer’s creative work.

The show is slated to run from Nov. 4 to May 16, 2018, and will occupy over 32,000 square feet of display space in Frankfurt’s Museum of Applied Arts. The new museum building was designed by American star architect Richard Meier, and is said to have given Frankfurt the advantage over other museums interested in staging a Sander show both at home and abroad.

Neither Sander nor Matthias Wagner K, director of the museum and the exhibit’s curator, would discuss specifics at this time. Both pointed out the show was in the very early stages of planning and that details could easily change in the next few months.

However, the museum did indicate that the exhibit would showcase more than Jil Sander fashion to incorporate her complete aesthetic vision as reflected in fashion and product design, as well as her “architectural decisions and private gardens.” Large-scale multi-media installations will draw from both the designer’s private and the Jil Sander Company’s archives.

The designer is currently working on a catalogue to accompany the show, which is expected to be published after the exhibition’s opening. At the same time, Sander is also working on a second book, but this too “is in a very early conceptual stage.”