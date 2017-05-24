WHEN IN ROME: For Wednesday morning’s meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, First Lady Melania Trump was all about Italy, wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

She also arrived at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport Tuesday afternoon in a Dolce & Gabbana button-front coat with gold brocade on a fluted neck collar and at the wrists. A spokesman for Dolce & Gabbana did not respond immediately for comment Wednesday.

The First Lady has been somewhat of a loyalist to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, choosing a suit from them for her official White House portrait, a slimming Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with bows on each shoulder on New Year’s Eve and a black ruched off-the-shoulder dress for the first presidential debate last fall. Contrary to some American designers who have been very vocal about not wanting to dress the First Lady (regardless if they have been given the choice), Gabbana thanked the First Lady, describing her as a “DG Woman” via Instagram earlier this year. And the Italian designer took some heat for doing so.

Raised in Slovenia, where nearly 74 percent of residents are Catholics, the First Lady kept things conservative, wearing a veil for Wednesday’s meet-and-greet with the pontiff. After a tour of the Sistine Chapel, she removed the veil when chatting reportedly in Italian with youngsters at the pediatric hospital Bambino Gesù.

Joining the President and his wife at the Vatican was Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who also wore a long-sleeved black dress and a black veil. While in the Middle East earlier in the week, many media outlets noted each had opted not to don head coverings. Both women also wore all-white dresses in Israel with the First Daughter, accessorizing her long-sleeved white dress with Dannijo statement emerald earrings.

Pope Francis sounded a very different statement during Wednesday’s early morning meeting. The First Lady’s spokeswoman confirmed that His Holiness had in fact joked with the First Lady about feeding the President potica, a Slovenian hand-rolled pastry.

Only in Rome until Wednesday afternoon, the Trumps will soon be bound for Belgium, where the First Lady is expected to touch down at Brussels International Airport wearing another favorite label — Michael Kors with Manolo Blahnik heels. And upon arrival at the Royal Palace, their first order of business will be taking an official photo with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.