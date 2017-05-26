DOLCE’S SILVER STREAK: Nearing the end of the European leg of what has been a whistle-stop worldwide tour, First Lady Melania Trump once again showed her love for Dolce & Gabbana on Friday.

Less than two days after she chose a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble to meet Pope Francis in Rome, FLOTUS wore the Italian label for two different outings Friday. When she and President Trump stepped out for a performance of La Scala philharmonic orchestra at the Ancient Greek Theatre of Taormina, she appeared in a shimmery metallic long sleeve Dolce & Gabbana dress. The first couple will cap off the night at a dinner at Belmond Grand Hotel Timeo in Taormina hosted by President Sergio Mattarella of Italy.

Earlier in the day while The Donald was decamped at another hotel in town at a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Melania Trump made the rounds wearing a vibrant floral Dolce & Gabbana jacket paired with a soft beige fitted dress. A Dolce & Gabbana spokesman did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Born and raised in Slovenia, FLOTUS has appeared to be right at home overseas, especially with the European crowd. She was all smiles chatting with Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and Gauthier Destenay, Luxembourg’s First Gentleman whose husband is the only acting openly gay prime minister, at the Magritte Museum in Brussels on Thursday. Friday’s official appearances were tied to Trump’s meeting with G7 leaders. While France’s First Lady preferred a more casual look for Friday’s daytime photo-ops, wearing white jeans and a red short sleeve sweater, Melania was considerably more pulled together in her not-to-be-overlooked Dolce & Gabbana jacket.

Seemingly diplomatic with her fashion choices, the former model pledged her support for Italy by wearing Dolce & Gabbana when in Rome and Sicily. In addition to the papal visit, she arrived at Rome’s Leonardo da Vinci Airport earlier in the week wearing a Dolce & Gabbana button-front coat with gold brocade on a fluted neck collar and at the wrists. She also sought out a Belgian label — Maison Ullens — for Thursday’s visit to Brussels. Michael Kors was her designer of choice for a trip to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall in Jerusalem earlier in the week.

The First Lady will have one last fashion turn Saturday when greeting American and Allied servicemen, servicewomen and their families before jetting off with the President for Andrews Air Force Base.