ALL WHITE: While the president made his historic trip to the Western Wall Monday, First Lady Melania Trump and First Daughter Ivanka Trump made their way to the women’s section of the wall.

FLOTUS chose a Michael Kors Collection suit for the momentous photo-op, pairing the belted white jacket and slimming skirt with red and white Manolo Blahnik zebra-printed stilettos. The Trumps also visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre Monday during what will be a 28-hour stay.

Earlier in the morning she and the President were greeted at Ben Gurion Airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. Sara Netanyahu reportedly told the First Lady “You know, in Israel all the people like us. The media hate us but the people love us,” according to The Times of Israel. The two women were expected to have more time to talk Monday night at a private dinner with the Netanyahus.

In the midst of a multiday trip in the Middle East — the first couple’s first official overseas journey — Monday’s trip to the Western Wall marked the first one by a sitting U.S. President.

The First Lady has worn Michael Kors on a few key occasions including for the start of a Palm Beach weekend with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and his wife Akie, as well as on Election Day and at President Trump’s address at the joint session of Congress in February. She is known to be “a longtime client at our New York boutique” — a point the designer himself made to The New York Times earlier this year.

FLOTUS also counted on another American designer while in Saudi Arabia Sunday. For a trip to the American International School in Riyadh Sunday with Saudi Education Minister Ahmed Al-Issa, the first lady chose a khaki Ralph Lauren shirtdress with a Yves Saint Laurent wide brown leather belt, Manolo Blahnik heels and a few gold bracelets. The American designer also created the powder blue suit she wore at her husband’s swearing-in ceremony in January.

While she met with the schoolchildren, the president was hashing out security and trade issues with leaders from six Gulf nations before having lunch with leaders from more than 50 Muslim countries. The local media signaled some approval for her conservative attire during the first couple’s two-day stay in Saudi Arabia, despite the fact she opted not to wear a head covering. After leaving Andrews Air Force Base in a white Max Mara sweater, a high-waisted tangerine-colored leather skirt with heavy ivory top stitching and Manolo Blahnik shoes, the first lady arrived in Saudi Arabia wearing a black pantsuit with a wide gold-colored belt. The well-covered modest look was not lost on political observers who compared it to an abaya.

