MEET THE TRUMPS: Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia capped off their six-day, three-city U.S. tour Tuesday with a White House visit.

The U.S. First Lady welcomed her Spanish counterpart to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue wearing an olive green and light beige Valentino cotton dress embroidered with white leaf motifs. With Tuesday afternoon’s humidity hovering around 90 percent in the Beltway, Queen Letizia also opted for a sleeveless stretch boucle Michael Kors dress, albeit hers was in a flamingo pink with a thin metallic belt and a $1,695 price tag.

While both King Felipe and President Trump stuck with dark suits, light-colored button-down shirts and striped blue ties for the Oval Office meet-and-greet, FLOTUS switched up her heels for a change. Still devoted to Manolo Blahnik, Melania Trump paired her frock with olive green pumps with a stacked dark brown heel. She and Queen Letizia were expected to have tea, while their husbands hashed out talks about trade and tariffs. In the past two weeks, the First Lady has taken a noticeably more public role with official duties, following her much-scrutinized 25-day absence that began with a kidney operation.

The White House stop is the grand finale for the royals, who arrived in the states Thursday, starting their sojourns in New Orleans and two days later flew on to San Antonio. The official visit celebrated the historic ties between their homeland and the two cities — both of which are celebrating tricentennials.

While the President continues to be battered with criticism for separating families at the border, Spain’s highest-ranking couple has their own share of headaches. The king’s brother-in-law Iñaki Urdangarin is looking at a nearly six-year sentence for embezzlement, influence-peddling and tax fraud. And the king has his own share of legal troubles.

But Queen Letizia has been trying to keep things bright colorwise. Her arrival ensemble Thursday was a $595 belted, fiery red Doliana dress from Hugo Boss, a label that the former newscaster and journalist often turns to for key public appearances. She wore a Boss knit sweater and color blocked leather skirt for a June 15 tour of “Recovered Memories: Spain, New Orleans, and the Support for the American Revolution” exhibition at the Cabildo in New Orleans.

The Queen has also worn another favorite label Carolina Herrera more than once during her stay. For the official New Orleans welcome Friday at Gallier Hall, she wore a fitted sleeveless dress in fuchsia. Afterward, chefs Emeril Lagasse and Nina Compton prepared a lunch for the royals and select guests, including Gov. John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. During the San Antonio leg of the trip, the former newscaster and journalist arrived Saturday wearing a custom sleeveless red-and-white printed dress from the house, and then chose a black-and-white illusion gown from the 2017 fall collection to the gala there that night. Carolina Herrera, whose company has a thriving business in Spain, and the Queen are said to be friendly. The designer, who exited her namesake company earlier this year was unavailable Tuesday, according to a company spokeswoman.

Perhaps as a nod to Spain’s current unrest and unemployment rate of 16.74 percent for the first three months of this year, the Queen is known to repeat outfits here and there. She reportedly has worn the Felipe Verela white tweed dress for a few photo-ops prior to her U.S. visit. Her coming-to-America wardrobe also included a black-and-white polka-dot custom dress from Matilde Cano. Representatives from the company did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.