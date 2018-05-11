LOOKING AHEAD: Although Riccardo Tisci won’t unveil his first collection for Burberry until September 17 during London Fashion Week, he’s offered a glimpse of what’s to come, curating a series of looks from the Burberry spring 2019 pre-collection.

The 16 “B Classic” looks are inspired by well-known patterns and silhouettes from the archive and have been designed by Burberry’s in-house team. The images, shot in London, feature eight couples and are being previewed on the brand’s Instagram Stories today.

The lineup includes the Heritage Trench, the car coat, Harrington jacket, kilt and cape. Burberry said the pieces sit at the heart of the pre-collection, and allude to a new aesthetic vision under Tisci, who was named chief creative officer in March, replacing Christopher Bailey.

The full spring 2019 pre-collection will launch in stores in November 2018.