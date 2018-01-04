The Fashion Institute of Technology has named six new directors to the FIT Foundation. Each director will serve a three-year term.

They are Geoffrey Greenberg, cofounder and copresident of Just Play LLC, a toy company; Douglas Hand, a fashion lawyer and a founding member of the law firm Hand Baldachin & Amburgey LLP; Megan Salt, director of marketing and brand communications for Amazon Fashion; Robert Stock, who designs under the Robert Graham men’s wear label; Nadja Swarovski, head of corporate communication and design services for her family business, Swarovski, and Jerry Vittoria, president of Firmenich’s fine fragrances worldwide.

The FIT Foundation, a tax-exempt organization, serves as an advisory and fund-raising body to FIT. The foundation’s role is to build and secure long-term giving and directors provide philanthropic leadership by raising funds and educating others about charitable giving opportunities.

The six new directors bring the total number of directors to 25. The others are Jay Baker, Pamela Baxter, Joy Herfel Cronin, Diane D’Erasmo, Abbey Doneger, Morris Goldfarb, Jill Granoff, Sam Haddad, Jane Hertzman Hudis, Laurence. C. Leeds, Jr., Fern Mallis, Kevin Mansell, Athanasios (Tom) Nastos, Elizabeth Peck, Roberto Ramos, Bruce P. Rockowitz, Peter G. Scotese, Gary Sheinbaum and J. Michael Stanley.