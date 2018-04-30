FIT LOOKS TO REVOKE COSBY’S HONORARY DEGREE: The Fashion Institute of Technology seeks to join the growing list of universities that have rescinded Bill Cosby’s honorary degrees.

After consulting with a representative committee of its community, FIT on Monday recommended to the State University of New York — of which FIT is a part — that the degree be rescinded.

A decision by SUNY is expected on Wednesday.

The FIT committee agreed that Cosby’s conviction on Friday for aggravated sexual assault undermines the accomplishments that were cited for awarding the honorary degree and is injurious to the reputation of SUNY and the college. That behavior is inconsistent with the values embraced by FIT, as well as with those upheld by SUNY.

The degree was conferred in 2000 in recognition of Cosby’s professional accomplishments and long before allegations regarding his sexual misconduct were widely known. This is the first time that FIT has recommended that an honorary degree be revoked.

Universities that have recently revoked Cosby’s honorary degrees include Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame, Carnegie Mellon University, Boston College, and Cosby’s alma mater, Temple University. More than a dozen schools, including Ohio State, Fordham, University of Pennsylvania, Oberlin, Swarthmore College and Marquette University had already revoked Cosby’s honorary degree before the start of the trial.