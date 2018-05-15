FIT SELECTS AWARD RECIPIENTS: The Fashion Institute of Technology and The FIT Foundation will honor Ivan Bart, president of IMG Models; Jane Hertzmark Hudis, group president of The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., and J. Michael Stanley, managing director at Rosenthal & Rosenthal at FIT’s Annual Awards Gala on June 14.

The event takes place at Cipriani on 42nd Street in New York and will be emceed by Stephanie March, an actress best known for her role on “Law & Order: SVU” and cofounder of Rouge Makeup Salons.

The theme of this year’s black-tie event will be #FashionForward, recognizing FIT’s impact on the future of fashion through new initiatives in virtual reality and augmented reality, its use of data in influencing design and retail and the college’s work in sustainable fashion and textile development.

Bart will receive the Social Impact Award for his creativity and evolving the global definition of beauty. He will be presented with the award by model and actress Carolyn Murphy. Hudis, a director of the FIT Foundation and a member of FIT’s Cosmetics and Fragrance Marketing and Management graduate program industry advisory board, will be honored with the Vanguard Award for leadership, innovation and her long-standing relationship with FIT. Leonard Lauder, chairman emeritus of Lauder, will present her with the award. Stanley, also a director of the FIT Foundation, will be honored with the Breakthrough Award for his leadership in the retail and apparel industry and his continued support of FIT. He will be presented the award by Rebecca and Uri Minkoff.

“We are honored to recognize this group of distinguished leaders who have also been dedicated supporters of FIT and its mission,” said Joyce F. Brown, president of FIT. “This year’s honorees have made profound impacts in their respective industries spanning beauty, fashion and retail — and are continuing to pave the way for the future.”