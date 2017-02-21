DOUBLE VINYL: Gucci’s invitation to its fashion show Feb. 22 is hard to miss — and easy to collect: A 33-rpm vinyl record.

On side A, Florence Welch reads from “Songs of Innocence and Experience” by William Blake. On side B, A$AP Rocky reads “A love letter from Frederick Wentworth to Anne Elliot” from “Persuasion” by Jane Austen. Those who no longer own a record player — or never have — can scan the labels to download the readings by using the Gucci app.

Packaged in a brown paper envelope, the cover of the record shows a photo by Coco Capitan. “What are we going to do with all this future?” is spelled out in graffiti-style graphics. A snake design — a touch by Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele — circles the vinyl, and a photo of flower vases, reminiscent of a still-life painting, on a table with an iPhone charger, embellishes the inside of the cover.

Welch, a longtime friend of the house, and A$AP Rocky, are expected to attend the Gucci show at the company’s new headquarters in Milan on Wednesday.