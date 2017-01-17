GETTING AN EXTENSION: For those who have not yet had the chance to check out the landmark “Icons of Modern Art. The Shchukin Collection” exhibition at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, there is good news. The show, which was set to close in late February, has been extended until March 5, making it the perfect break in a packed schedule during Paris Fashion Week.

One of the greatest art patrons of the early 20th century, Sergei Shchukin was a visionary Russian collector of French modern art. Regrouping 130 major works from his collection, some shown for the first time together since they were separated during the Russian Revolution, the exhibition has attracted more than 600,000 visitors since it opened in October.