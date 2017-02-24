STRONG FOUNDATIONS: Gearing up for the openings of the Yves Saint Laurent museums in Paris and Marrakesh, the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent has appointed Aurélie Samuel director of collections.

The seasoned heritage curator, who trained as an art historian specializing in Indian culture, worked for 15 years at the Musée Guimet in Paris, first in its Japanese department and then as director of the museum’s textile department. She also collaborated with the Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent in 2012 as curator of its exhibition titled “Kabuki, Costumes du théâtre japonais” (or “Kabuki, costumes from Japanese theater”).

In her new role, Samuel will oversee the conservation and curation of the foundation’s collection which boasts over 5,000 haute couture creations by Yves Saint Laurent.

Samuel has published several books during her career, including “Les textiles d’Asie” and “Clemenceau au soir de sa vie.” She regularly teaches, as well, at the École du Louvre in Paris and at the Sorbonne in Abu Dhabi. In 2014, she was made a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in France.

The Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris is due to open in the house’s historic building on Avenue Marceau during Paris Fashion Week in late September. Meanwhile, the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech is set to open on Rue Yves Saint Laurent, near the Jardin Majorelle, on Oct. 14.