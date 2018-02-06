FUNCTION, MEET FASHION: Foot Locker’s fashionably minded fitness boutique Six:02 has expanded its footprint to Hollywood.

The growing retail concept has opened a store totaling 1,579 square feet at the Hollywood & Highland open-air dining and shopping center, taking over the second-floor space of an existing Foot Locker.

Foot Locker launched the concept shop in 2012, with the idea of merging the best of fitness apparel and accessories with casual fashion for women, explained Six:02 vice president of marketing Kirta Carroll. That cross between performance gear and fashion or street style is an equation many are after as health and wellness gains importance among more consumers. By way of example, luxury activewear e-tailer Carbon38 last month nabbed a $15 million investment from Foot Locker.

The assortment at Six:02 is a mix of brands ranging from Nike Inc., Adidas and Puma to Ivy Park and footwear from Kendall + Kylie.

“We serve a pretty broad customer,” Carroll said. “There’s definitely the girl who is very committed to her fitness routine, but we also serve a girl who has really cool, casual street style.”

Carroll went on to say Six:02’s customer generally ranges in age from early 20s to late 30s.

For the Hollywood door, specifically, being attached to Foot Locker and a kids’ department allows the company to house everything for the family in one place. That makes sense for the area, Carroll pointed out, so they can capture locals and tourists visiting Hollywood & Highland in groups.

The space is designed with digital screens and the works of local artists dotting the walls going up the escalator in a bid to localize the space.

The opening of Hollywood & Highland marks Six:02’s 32nd door. There’s also an e-commerce business servicing U.S. customers, which Carroll said presents opportunity for growth domestically and in taking the online business global at some point. Expansion of brick-and-mortar appears to also be in the cards, although nothing specific at this point. Carroll said the company is exploring the right markets for the Six:02 brand and whether short- or long-term leases makes sense.