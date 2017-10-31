Footwear News will mark its 31st annual FN Achievement Awards on Nov. 28.

The awards, to be held at the IAC Building in Manhattan, will honor fashion designers, influencers and shoe brands.

Virgil Abloh’s rendition of the Air Jordan 1 has been noted as the Shoe of the Year. Hailey Baldwin will be named Style Influencer of the Year; both Alexa Chung and Attico will receive the Launch of the Year award; Stan Smith will receive the Manolo Blahnik Lifetime Achievement Award; Kith’s Ronnie Fieg will be named Collaborator of the Year; Tapestry chief executive officer Victor Luis is Person of the Year; Gianvito Rossi is Designer of the Year; Malone Souliers will receive the Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent Award; Caleres’ ceo Diane Sullivan will receive the Icon Award for Social Impact; Lord & Taylor president Liz Rodbell and Famous Footwear division president Rick Ausick will be inducted into the FN Hall of Fame; Birkenstock will receive Brand of the Year; Steve Madden Ltd. will be named Company of the Year, and Puma will be awarded Marketer of the Year.

Footwear News editorial director Michael Atmore said of the event: “Every year, we work hard to select the brands, designers and influencers who shape the shoe industry.”