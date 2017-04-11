MORE IS MORE: Forever 21 said it plans to relaunch its plus-size collection on Friday, tapping models Barbie Ferreira and Lulu Bonfils to appear in marketing for the revamped offering.

Plus sizes aren’t new for the fast-fashion retailer, which originally launched Forever 21 Plus in 2009. The company said the redo is intended to update the offering and make it more stylish. The revamped collection for spring draws inspiration from the Nineties in the way of chokers, boots and rose-colored sunglasses along with studded and patch detailing on motorcycle jackets and tops.

“We launched Forever 21 Plus in 2009 as we felt that there was a big gap in the market for trend-driven, plus fashion at a great value,” Forever 21 vice president of merchandising Linda Chang, who was traveling and unavailable for an interview, said in an e-mail. “Our instincts were right and now ‘plus’ is a key category for us. We’re relaunching Forever 21 Plus in response to a growing customer demand for more styles and fashion.”

While the collection has expanded the offering in apparel, accessories and lingerie, there’s also the addition of swim along with what appears to be more marketing muscle that’s fueling the company’s desire to relaunch the collection.

“To amplify this [expanded collection] we have created a special lookbook that acts as a styling guide for our customers, which illustrates the new, energetic and bold look of the collection,” Chang said. “Additionally, we will be highlighting more influencers and customers on the Forever 21 Plus Instagram.”

The account, which launched last year, currently has about 373,000 followers. That compares with 12.8 million for its sister brand Forever 21’s Instagram account.

Forever 21 Plus, which ranges from XL to 3X, will retail from $15.90 to $78 at launch.

