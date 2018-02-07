MAN UP: Guillaume Salmon, the longtime spokesman for Paris concept store Colette, has set up a press agency called Tact.

A passionate soccer fan, Salmon is working with his favorite team, Paris Saint-Germain, on its lifestyle activities. PSG recently collaborated with French label Koché and previously teamed up with shoe designer George Esquivel and contemporary brand Iro on products that were launched, not coincidentally, at Colette.

Tact’s other clients include Luke Meier’s men’s wear label OAMC and French underwear brand Parachute.

Salmon’s decision to set up shop on his own follows the closure of Colette in December after 20 years in business. Its purchasing manager, Sarah Andelman, plans to become a brand consultant, having specialized in collaborations and special events at the store.

Meanwhile, Sébastien Chapelle, who helmed Colette’s high-tech and watches pole for 14 years, and Marvin Dein, who was in charge of the store’s streetwear and sneakers pole for nine years, last month opened a cutting-edge, men’s-oriented concept store named Nous.