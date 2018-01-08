PARIS Fans of high tech, streetwear and street culture in mourning for Colette, rejoice. Two former employees of the recently shuttered store are harnessing their collective 23 years of experience working there for a cutting-edge, men’s-oriented concept store on Paris’ Rue Cambon dubbed Nous, which means “us” in French.

Though many of the items fall under the unisex bracket, women’s clothing and beauty products are not in the cards. Spanning artist skateboards by The Skateroom, 51,000-euro customized Rolexes by Bamford, and sweatshirts by Daily Paper, the relatively pared-back offer reads like Colette sans the kawaii. Opening with a magazine rack and table of books dedicated to street culture, other items on sale include candles by Mizensir, diamond pendants by Eyefunny and an exclusive cannabis-flavored Champagne dubbed Critical by Rozoy & Picot.

Sébastien Chapelle, who helmed Colette’s high-tech and watches pole for 14 years, and Marvin Dein, who was in charge of the store’s streetwear and sneakers pole for nine years, have joined forces as the store’s director and manager, respectively, bringing in a number of members of the Colette team. A deep-pocketed loyal Colette customer is said to have financed the project. The private investor is based in Europe, Dein said.

The store had its soft opening on Monday, synced with the launch of a limited-edition version of the OnePlus 5T phone, with hipsters queuing to get in. The official opening will take place on Jan. 19 during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, with a DJ and events lined up. “The Olympia [concert venue] is just over the road, so I think there’ll be some interaction,” said Dein.

“This is not Colette 2.0,” he insisted. “It’s simply two people who worked there through to the end, because we were happy there, who learned a lot on the job, and who met a lot of people, brands and salespeople who trust us to continue the story that we shared in a new boutique.”

Boasting a minimalist loft-style interior — think concrete walls and black units — the store, formerly occupied by French bathroom brand Bath Bazaar, was designed by Paris-based architecture agency Atelier HA. Measuring around 1,600 square feet, it sits at the top end of the Rue Cambon, giving onto the Boulevard des Capucines.

Brands carried will include Stampd, Born x Raised, Neighborhood and Billionaire Boys Club, as well as the premium ranges of footwear brands like Converse and Vans. The focus will be on exclusive, high level product from both home and away, said Dein, but the duo also plans to extend their support to young brands. Their first clothing collaboration will be with L.A.-based collective Rokit.

Each month, different artists and designers will be invited to reimagine the store’s windows.