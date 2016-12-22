Fashion exponents are paying tribute on Instagram to the legendary editor in chief of Vogue Italia Franca Sozzani, who passed away in Milan on Thursday at the age of 66. Designers such as Donatella Versace, Riccardo Tisci, Anthony Vaccarello, Giambattista Valli and Marco de Vincenzo, among others, shared pictures and memories on the social media.
Givenchy’s Tisci posted an Instagram saying: “I am heartbroken about my dear friend @francasozzani1 gone too soon. My heart is with all of your loved ones. Today would have been our usual Christmas dinner, where you would be the most beautiful and funny host. Your spirit, your kindness and gentle soul will be missed in this world forever. My dear friend Franca, you were one of my very first supporters and I honor your memory today and every day to come, you will always stay in my heart, as I am sure you will stay in the one of everyone who really knew you. How lucky they are, to have you in heaven. Love you @francasozzani1 and may you rest in peace.”
Valli echoed the sentiment. “I will miss you my favorite blonde princess; I will miss you as the beautiful human being, as an inspiration and the precious friend you are, now you left us for a new adventure…bon voyage,” he said.
"Nessuno come Franca Sozzani ha saputo immaginare una realtà diversa e raccontarla attraverso un esercizio quotidiano di gusto e fantasia. Ha dato al suo destino la forma che ha voluto e che non lasciava nessuno indifferente. Mi mancherà non cercare più la sua presenza nel buio della sala." "No one has been able to reinvent reality like Franca Sozzani has, illustrating it regularly in a tasteful and creative manner. She shaped things her own way and that never went unnoticed. I am truly going to miss looking for her in the darkness of the theater." – Giorgio Armani
HOW DO YOU SAY GOODBYE TO NOT ONLY A FRIEND BUT A TRUE INSPIRATION ? SOMEONE YOU LOVED AS A PERSON AND WHO YOU GREW UP ADMIRING FROM A FAR ? MY DARLING FRANCA YOUR ENCOURAGING WORDS, YOUR INSIGHTFUL STORIES, YOUR WIT, HUMOR AND RADIANT SMILE WILL LEAVE A BLANK SPACE IN MY HEART & THIS WORLD NEVER TO BE FILLED BY ANYONE AGAIN. I LOVE YOU AND CHERISH YOUR MEMORY FOREVER.
This woman will live on forever in fashion and in my heart. She was more beautiful inside and out than many I have met and I am so sad she has left us, my heart reaches out to her beloved family this close to the holiday season, such deep sadness and I will miss your soul Franca, I will miss your smile and honesty, a true true lady to be admired on so many levels. 💔 x Stella
FRANCA💔💔💔 Thank you Franca for everything you did for me and for fashion. You were visionary and a frontrunner in our world but also as a unique and powerful woman. Thank you for your guidance and for your belief in me. It was a privilege to know you. We will all miss you deeply Today is a sad day. Rest in peace Franca
THANK YOU FRANCA FOR ALL YOU GAVE US. YOU WERE A TRUE VISIONARY, A KIND, FUN PERSON. I AM SO LUCKY TO HAVE KNOWN YOU. WE WILL MISS YOU. GRACIAS FRANCA POR TODO LO QUE NOS DISTE. FUISTE UNA VERDADERA VISIONARIA, AMABLE Y DIVERTIDA PERSONA. TUVE TANTA SUERTE DE CONOCERTE. NOS HARÁS MUCHA FALTA. #FrancaSozzani #VogueItalia @VogueItalia
Speechless , heartbroken… for the loss of a true incredible special human being a wonderful mother and a forever inspiring Muse. @francasozzani1 you are going to be truly missed… i will always keep you in my heart … NOT enough!!! My thoughts and prayers goes to her beloved son @francescocarrozzini 🙏🏻
A strong woman that has defined fashion and championed creativeness. A visionary who will truly be missed by everyone. Thank you for the incredible visuals you always delivered. My deepest condolence to her family and @francescocarrozzini in this hardship. May you find peace is knowing she was a splendor of a mother and role model. #ripfrancasozzani ❤️ #icon
#rip Franca. What a loss. Thank you for your visionary eye and talent. I know I would not have the career I have today without you. And I think I speak for so many others in fashion. Your creative intelligence, grace, philanthropy, openness and magic you shared with so many will be forever remembered. Thank you, thank you. Sending love and condolences to all your family and friends. 💔