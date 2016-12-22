Fashion exponents are paying tribute on Instagram to the legendary editor in chief of Vogue Italia Franca Sozzani, who passed away in Milan on Thursday at the age of 66. Designers such as Donatella Versace, Riccardo Tisci, Anthony Vaccarello, Giambattista Valli and Marco de Vincenzo, among others, shared pictures and memories on the social media.

Givenchy’s Tisci posted an Instagram saying: “I am heartbroken about my dear friend @francasozzani1 gone too soon. My heart is with all of your loved ones. Today would have been our usual Christmas dinner, where you would be the most beautiful and funny host. Your spirit, your kindness and gentle soul will be missed in this world forever. My dear friend Franca, you were one of my very first supporters and I honor your memory today and every day to come, you will always stay in my heart, as I am sure you will stay in the one of everyone who really knew you. How lucky they are, to have you in heaven. Love you @francasozzani1 and may you rest in peace.”

Valli echoed the sentiment. “I will miss you my favorite blonde princess; I will miss you as the beautiful human being, as an inspiration and the precious friend you are, now you left us for a new adventure…bon voyage,” he said.

Ciao Franca, my dearest friend. You will be in my heart forever. A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:29am PST

Franca A photo posted by Anthony Vaccarello (@anthonyvaccarello) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:31am PST

I will miss you my favorite blonde Princess, I will miss you as the beautiful human being, as an inspiration and the precious friend you are, now you left us for a new adventure….bon voyage #francasozzani 😘👸🏼❤️ A photo posted by Giambattista Valli Official (@giambattistavalliparis) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:56am PST

Grazie di tutto. A photo posted by Marco de Vincenzo (@marcodevincenzo) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:48am PST

ADDIO FRANCA SARAI SEMPRE NEL MIO CUORE RIP💔 A photo posted by Alessandro Dell Acqua (@dellacqua) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:20am PST

Franca, we will always remember you !!! @francescocarrozzini RIP A photo posted by Giancarlo Giammetti (@privategg) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:54am PST

Im so sad and speechless for the loss of this WONDERFUL women . Bye bye Franca i will miss u ❤ @francasozzani1 A photo posted by Mert Alas (@mertalas) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:46am PST

A huge loss for magazines, fans, the fashion industry and Italy, a very sad day RIP Franca Sozzani, publishing will miss her wise words, great taste in photographers and unwavering vision. Una foto pubblicata da Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 08:46 PST

Fantastic Franca by me and @terryrichardson for @industriemag Una foto pubblicata da Katie Eleanor Grand (@kegrand) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 08:52 PST

Deeply saddened by the loss A photo posted by Neil Barrett (@neilbarrett) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:52am PST

Dear Franca you will always be in my heart. Valentino A photo posted by Valentino Garavani (@realmrvalentino) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:55am PST

Ciao Franca, sarai sempre con me. Pierpaolo A photo posted by Valentino (@maisonvalentino) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:12am PST

The house of Dior and Maria Grazia Chiuri are very sad to learn of the passing of Franca Sozzani, former editor-in-chief of @VogueItalia, a fashion legend and close friend. We extend our sincerest condolences to her family for their loss. A photo posted by Dior Official (@dior) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:55pm PST

Franca A photo posted by SAINT LAURENT (@ysl) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:59am PST

RIP #FrancaSozzani 💔 Her incredible contribution to fashion will be missed. Photo by @terryrichardson and @kegrand for @industriemag. Una foto pubblicata da Marc Jacobs (@marcjacobs) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 09:18 PST

You will be deeply missed @francasozzani1 A photo posted by Moschino (@moschino) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:22am PST

HOW DO YOU SAY GOODBYE TO NOT ONLY A FRIEND BUT A TRUE INSPIRATION ? SOMEONE YOU LOVED AS A PERSON AND WHO YOU GREW UP ADMIRING FROM A FAR ? MY DARLING FRANCA YOUR ENCOURAGING WORDS, YOUR INSIGHTFUL STORIES, YOUR WIT, HUMOR AND RADIANT SMILE WILL LEAVE A BLANK SPACE IN MY HEART & THIS WORLD NEVER TO BE FILLED BY ANYONE AGAIN. I LOVE YOU AND CHERISH YOUR MEMORY FOREVER. A photo posted by Jeremy Scott (@itsjeremyscott) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:53am PST

Our thoughts go to beloved Franca. You will be greatly missed. A photo posted by Marni (@marni) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:54am PST

Ciao Franca ❤ Una foto pubblicata da Roberto Cavalli Official (@roberto_cavalli) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 09:28 PST

RIP Franca Sozzani ✨ A photo posted by RODARTE (@rodarte) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:47am PST

Ciao Franca. You have been a great supporter and inspiration. A photo posted by Diesel (@diesel) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:40am PST

This woman will live on forever in fashion and in my heart. She was more beautiful inside and out than many I have met and I am so sad she has left us, my heart reaches out to her beloved family this close to the holiday season, such deep sadness and I will miss your soul Franca, I will miss your smile and honesty, a true true lady to be admired on so many levels. 💔 x Stella A photo posted by Stella McCartney (@stellamccartney) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:03pm PST

FRANCA💔💔💔 Thank you Franca for everything you did for me and for fashion. You were visionary and a frontrunner in our world but also as a unique and powerful woman. Thank you for your guidance and for your belief in me. It was a privilege to know you. We will all miss you deeply Today is a sad day. Rest in peace Franca Una foto pubblicata da Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 09:09 PST

I was 13, I was 16, I was alone in my country side finding and waiting the poetry of vogue italia, the POETRY of @francasozzani1. Thank you. SIMON A photo posted by SIMON PORTE JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:02am PST

Au revoir FRANCA! You are a True fashion icon, a legend already 🙏 A photo posted by Carine Roitfeld (@carineroitfeld) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:13am PST

ALL MY LOVE IS WITH YOU… ON YOUR WAY Una foto pubblicata da Peter Lindbergh (@therealpeterlindbergh) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 09:39 PST

If I could only put into words how much I admired you, and how lucky I feel to have had the honor to work together for the last 25 years. You gave me a chance when I was just a kid. You were a true visionary and an inspirational woman. I will truly miss you. My heart is crying today. A photo posted by mario_sorrenti (@mario_sorrenti) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:38pm PST

#MYANGEL #FRANCA #ILOVEYOU ALWAYS AND FOREVER 🙏🏾❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤😪😪😪😪😪 A photo posted by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:39am PST

RIP beautiful, incredible, talented Franca Sozzani💔👑😔Speechless.. A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:24am PST

Speechless , heartbroken… for the loss of a true incredible special human being a wonderful mother and a forever inspiring Muse. @francasozzani1 you are going to be truly missed… i will always keep you in my heart … NOT enough!!! My thoughts and prayers goes to her beloved son @francescocarrozzini 🙏🏻 A photo posted by Mariacarla Boscono (@iosonomariacarlaboscono) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:22am PST

A strong woman that has defined fashion and championed creativeness. A visionary who will truly be missed by everyone. Thank you for the incredible visuals you always delivered. My deepest condolence to her family and @francescocarrozzini in this hardship. May you find peace is knowing she was a splendor of a mother and role model. #ripfrancasozzani ❤️ #icon A photo posted by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:38am PST

Dearest Franca. You were there from the very beginning for me and always had a kind word and smile. Your intelligence, grace and wicked sense of humor were second to none. I have no words for the loss so many feel today. #rip #legend @francasozzani1 Una foto pubblicata da Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 13:01 PST

Iconic #rip #francasozzani 💔🙏🏻 A photo posted by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Dec 22, 2016 at 12:21pm PST

Today we lost an icon and an inspiration. Franca has touched so many hearts all over the world and I'm grateful to known her. She will be sorely missed! RIP Franca 💔#FrancaSozzani A photo posted by Karolina Kurkova (@karolinakurkova) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:51am PST

Franca Sozzani passed away today. She led Vogue Italia for over 25 years and engaged readers on many controversial topics. She was an incredible woman. #francasozzani A photo posted by Anja Rubik (@anja_rubik) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:54am PST

#rip dearest #francasozzani , you are in our hearts forever ! Our thoughts are with you @francescocarrozzini . Kisses iv A photo posted by Inezandvinoodh (@inezandvinoodh) on Dec 22, 2016 at 8:58am PST

U will be missed dear Franca Sozzani RIP A photo posted by 🆖 (@nicolasghesquiere) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:04am PST

In memory of Franca Sozzani, editor in chief of @vogueitalia. Thank you for your contribution to Fashion, you will be missed. Photo by #peterlindbergh A photo posted by Maison Margiela (@maisonmargiela) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:01am PST

❤FRANCA A photo posted by Alessandro Michele (@lallo25) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:13am PST

FRANCA ❤️ Una foto pubblicata da Dan and Dean Caten (@dsquared2) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 09:18 PST

Ci mancherai… E grazie grazie grazie ❤️ A photo posted by Massimo Giorgetti (@massimogiorgetti) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:59am PST

💔 A photo posted by Remo Ruffini (@remoruffini) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:24am PST

Will be so missed Una foto pubblicata da Jonathan Anderson (@jonathan.anderson) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 12:10 PST

I will miss you so much my dear friend Franca. So many special moments together. A true loss for the world of fashion and the world at large. Buon viaggio @francasozzani1 Una foto pubblicata da Federico Marchetti (@federicomarchetti) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 10:26 PST

Franca. A photo posted by Emmanuelle Alt Official (@emmanuellealt) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:11am PST

Franca Sozzani, whose golden curls and sweet smile made her look like a Botticelli painting is now up there with the Angels. Her last appearance in London with Anna Wintour and Jonathan Newhouse. READ MY TRIBUTE. Link in bio A photo posted by Suzy Menkes (@suzymenkesvogue) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Anna, Franca and I started our big careers in the same year: 1988. Jonathan Newhouse describes Franca as 'one of the greatest editors who ever made a magazine. She died after a year long struggle with a rare form of cancer lining the lung. READ MY TRIBUTE. Link in bio A photo posted by Suzy Menkes (@suzymenkesvogue) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:56am PST

Your brilliance has left its mark in fashion and our hearts. RIP Franca Una foto pubblicata da ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 10:17 PST

A great loss to the fashion world. So sad, so sorry. #francasozzani 💔 photo by Peter Lindbergh. A photo posted by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:41am PST

Ciao Franca ❤️💧Mancherai Sempre 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 A photo posted by Delfina Delettrez (@delfinadelettrez) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:42am PST

So much respect for an icon that made such a revolution in the fashion industry. You're gonna be missed. Una foto pubblicata da Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 08:51 PST

Unforgettable Franca , effortlessly Genius , Thank You for the beautiful vision you shared with the world Feel honored to have been working with you and to have had you in my life , you been a constant inspiration . A Legend , fashion History A photo posted by Giovanna Engelbert (@bat_gio) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:01am PST

❤️ A photo posted by Alexa (@alexachung) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:49am PST

R.I.P. Franca Sozzani!! A trail blazer and a True Rebel ❤️! You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. 👑. Respect and admiration!! 🙏🏻@vogueitalia Una foto pubblicata da Madonna (@madonna) in data: 22 Dic 2016 alle ore 10:52 PST