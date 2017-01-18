IN MEMORIAM: Franca Sozzani’s memorial will be held on Feb. 27 in Milan at the city’s Duomo cathedral.

Held by the mayor of Milan Giuseppe Sala; Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast International, and Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s Chamber of Fashion, it is scheduled at 2.30 p.m. CET. The memorial coincides with the tail end of Milan Fashion Week.

Private funeral services for the late Vogue Italia editor in chief, who passed away of lung cancer in Milan on December 22, were privately held in Portofino, Liguria, two days later.

Sozzani was buried in the cemetery of the same sea resort located by Liguria’s suggestive Tigullio Gulf, where she had a holiday house.