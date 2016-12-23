MILAN — Funeral services for late Vogue Italia editor in chief Franca Sozzani, who passed away of lung cancer in Milan on Thursday, will be privately held at an undisclosed date and location.

A source at the magazine told WWD that a public Mass will be organized in Milan after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Born in Mantua, Italy, in 1950, Sozzani was at the helm of the Condé Nast publication for 28 years, turning it into one of the most influential titles on the international fashion scene. Sozzani, who received the Legion of Honor in 2012, was also deeply involved in the development of social responsibility initiatives. In 1992, she cofounded Milan-based charity event Convivio to help fight AIDS and in 2012 she was appointed ambassador for the United Nations’ Fashion 4 Development program. She was also named U.N. Ambassador Against Hunger.

Sozzani is survived by her son photographer, Francesco Carrozzini, her sister Carla and her niece Sara Maino.