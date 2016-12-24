Funeral services for late Vogue Italia editor in chief Franca Sozzani, who passed away of lung cancer in Milan on Thursday, will be privately held in Portofino today.

Sozzani will be buried in the cemetery of the same sea resort located by Liguria’s suggestive Tigullio Gulf, where Sozzani had a holiday house. Sozzani is survived by her son photographer, Francesco Carrozzini, her sister Carla and her niece Sara Maino.

A public Mass is expected to be organized in Milan after the Christmas and New Year holidays.