HONOR ROLL: François Pinault was promoted to the Dignity of the Great Cross in the Legion of Honor, France’s highest civilian distinction, on Easter Sunday.

The French luxury titan had been made a Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor on New Year’s Day in 2012.

Last November, as reported, the Italian government honored Pinault for his support for Italian luxury brands and his contribution to the art world, namely through his Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana contemporary art museums in Venice.

Pinault founded the luxury conglomerate Kering, which is now headed by his son François-Henri Pinault.