MORE CAFFEINE: Frank Body, the direct-to-consumer beauty brand that hails from Australia, is entering the U.K. retail market in partnership with e-tailer Asos.com.

The brand, which is best known for its coffee-based scrubs, cleansers and moisturizers, has been distributing its products through its own e-commerce since its launch in 2013 and using social media to raise brand awareness.

Last November, the beauty label entered U.S. retail via a partnership with Urban Outfitters, selling at more than 100 doors nationwide. Two or three additional partnerships in the U.S. — which accounts for a third of the brand’s total sales — are slated for 2017.

The brand boasts a following of 690,000 on Instagram, while its coffee body scrub has become a cult product. Customers from around the world interact with the brand by sharing selfies that show them covered in the scrub on the Frank Body platform.

Having already established a dedicated audience by selling direct-to-consumer, the brand has been adapting its retail strategy and scouting partners in key markets who can introduce it to a new customer base and raise brand awareness further.

“In order to diversify our channel mix and reach new consumers we are looking to align with strategic retail partners in all our key regions,” said cofounder Steve Rowley.

Jess Hatzis, who founded the company alongside Rowley, Alex Boffa and Bree Johnson, said that they were drawn to Asos’ diverse community in the U.K. market. “Asos is leading the charge in online retail with a diverse global community and we’re really excited to introduce Frank as part of their unique beauty offering,” said Hatzis.

The brand launched on the e-tailer on Jan. 5, with prices starting at 11.95 pounds, or $14.70, for its hero product, the original coffee body scrub. In addition, Frank Body is planning to add new products as part of its offer, including a brightening, moisturizing Glow Mask that will launch in late January.