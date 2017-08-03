Permanent shops-in-shop space at Fred Segal‘s future flagship in West Hollywood is now fully occupied, the retailer confirmed.

The Los Angeles company, with a store at the Los Angeles International Airport and three in Japan, announced the final slate of permanent brands that will fill out the company’s future door at Sunset and La Cienega boulevards. They include Bamford Watch Department, Ralph Lauren’s Double RL, Orange County leather goods maker Esquivel, Levi’s, L.A. ready-to-wear brand Libertine, leather jackets from LTH JKT, gender-neutral line Seeker, Brooklyn women’s ready-to-wear label Suzanne Rae and Unfortunate Portrait T-shirts bearing the art of Los Angeles illustrator Max Dower.

Those companies will absorb anywhere from 50 to 600 square feet under Fred Segal’s 22,000-square-foot roof. The retailer also confirmed all shops-in-shops will open along with store in mid-September.

The latest round of brands to join the slate announced in May includes The Highline, Atelier & Repairs, CAP Beauty, a CFDA store, Eggy, Flower Girl Los Angeles, Framed Ewe Optical, Replika Vintage and The Pancake Epidemic.

Designers to be included in the CFDA store — the first on the West Coast — are expected to be revealed closer to the opening.

The rest of the Fred Segal space will be filled out with pop-up and event space, Fred Segal Café by Tartine, a wine shop and restaurant concept from Bill Chait.

The Fred Segal Sunset store opening would give the company a presence in the market where the concept was born, with its current U.S. location in the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX. The company closed its Santa Monica store in the spring of last year. Its Melrose Avenue location shuttered with the sale of the building, also last year, and is the subject of a trademark infringement and unfair competition lawsuit filed by Fred Segal owner Sandow in September in a bid to have the building owner remove the Fred Segal signage.

Sandow acquired a majority stake in the business in 2012 and later brought on Evolution Media Partners, a joint venture between Creative Artists Agency, TPG Growth and Participant Media.

