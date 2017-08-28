SCREEN LEGEND: Mireille Darc, an icon of Sixties and Seventies French cinema, died early Monday at the age of 79. She had been ill since suffering a brain hemorrhage last year and passed away at home, a source told WWD.

A sex symbol in her day, Darc projected French seduction with her sultry voice, heavily drawn eye makeup, fixed gaze and thick blonde hairdo. In recent months, talk swirled that her hairstyle might have inspired that of France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Darc appeared in films with some of France’s best known actors, including Louis de Funès and Alain Delon, to whom she was romantically linked for 15 years.

She raised eyebrows for her role in the Seventies slapstick comedy “The Tall Blond Man With One Black Shoe,” directed by Yves Robert. In one of the film’s most famous scenes, Darc swings around to show off her high-necked, long-sleeve Guy Laroche cocktail dress. Her back is suddenly exposed, as is part of her bottom, to a befuddled musician played by Pierre Richard. That dress was featured in an exhibition at Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs last year, called “Fashion Forward, Three Centuries of Fashion.”

Darc is survived by her husband, the architect Pascal Desprez.