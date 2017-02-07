WHAT’S IN A NAME?: Fashion scribes, rejoice! French fashion’s executive body has decided to simplify its official name.

From July 1, the Fédération Française de la Couture, du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode will be known as the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode — something even non-French speakers can get behind.

It’s the first time the federation has changed its name since it was founded in 1973. The idea was the brainchild of its executive committee, under the aegis of federation president Ralph Toledano, head of Puig Group’s fashion division.

“The idea was to make it more global, easy to pronounce and meaningful,” said Pascal Morand, executive president of the federation. He noted that the designation “French” had been removed from the name, since “haute couture” is a label that is only granted by the French government.

The federation governs three trade associations whose names will remain unchanged: the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture, which groups haute couture houses; the Chambre Syndicale du Prêt-à-Porter des Couturiers et des Créateurs de Mode, which includes haute couture and women’s ready-to-wear houses, and the Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine, which covers men’s rtw.

Members of the federation also include non-French companies from countries including China, Japan, Italy, Belgium and South Korea.

Morand said a new logo will be unveiled in July. “The idea above all is to clearly express what we are,” he said.