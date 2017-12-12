FUR REAL: As the fashion world increasingly turns its back on fur, the French Fur Federation is fighting back with the creation of a dedicated center for providing information on the fur industry called Le Centre National d’Information sur la Fourrure, or CNIF, and even a help line for victims of antifur violence.

In response, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals on Tuesday released a statement declaring that it is “time for compassion.”

“Today, most consumers do not want to wear the skin of animals that have been abused in this way, and for something so unnecessary, considering the number of cruelty-free vegan alternatives that are winning over the fashion world,” said PETA.

“As long as there is clothing made from animal skin in shop windows, PETA, and other associations and activists defending the cause, will continue to defend the interests of the animals that are tortured and slaughtered to make them. We also encourage consumers who are concerned about animal welfare to call for a ban on fur production in France.”

As reported, real fur was thrust under the spotlight during the spring collections season, where antifur protesters made their presence strongly felt. In New York, protesters disrupted a presentation of Olivia Palermo’s capsule collection for Banana Republic, while in London they gathered outside the Burberry, Versus Versace and Gareth Pugh shows brandishing placards and screaming through megaphones at guests entering the venues.

Ironically, none of the shows disrupted by the protesters actually used fur on their runways for spring. Burberry, which is a Saga Fur customer and does use fur at times, said it ensures it works with suppliers governed by strict animal welfare standards.

Then on Black Friday, roughly 200-plus animal rights activists led by members of PETA gathered outside the Canada Goose store in New York’s SoHo neighborhood to protest against the use of down and coyote fur in Canada Goose’s popular winter coats.

Gucci figures among the most recent brands to have introduced an antifur policy, joining brands including Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. Retailers including Net-a-porter and Selfridges have also said “no” to fur.

According to a statement from the French Fur Federation, 90 percent of the federation’s member furriers work with suppliers that are in the process of acquiring the WelFur certification, an animal welfare assessment system geared at mink and fox skins. The goal is that it applies to 100 percent of their members by 2020, the federation said.