ARTY COMBINATION: Known for its collaborative approach to fashion, French men’s wear label Études Studio has taken over Harvey Nichols’ lower ground pop-up space Project 109.

The shop, which opened on Wednesday and is slated to run for five weeks, stocks the brand’s spring collection as well as an exclusive capsule consisting of a T-shirt and a tote bag, adapted from the collective’s latest “Dérives In,” or “Drifting In,” series, harkening back at the French notion of the “flâneur.”

Both items retail at 80 pounds, or $99.50 at current exchange.

Boasting the label’s penchant for art and photography, the pop-up also showcases images from video artist Colin Snapp, who shot the collective’s latest ad campaign.

A multifaceted platform that produces apparel, edits limited-edition art books and provides creative services, Études is a studio established by artist Aurélien Arbet and graphic designer Jérémie Egry in 2012.

It is backed financially by a swath of independent creatives, including DJ, producer and former Daft Punk manager Pedro Winter; Pierre-François Le Louët, president of the French Federation of Women’s Ready-to-Wear; and most recently singer Woodkid, who all swear by the label’s minimalist streetwear with an arty touch.

Among this season’s standouts is a capsule of printed pieces inspired by the artwork of Jonathan Binet.

Egry said “the collective helps with the democratization of the brand.”

“There are no meetings, everything happens organically, we are all just friends,” he allowed.

In 2016, company revenues gained 30 percent versus the previous year. It currently ships to around 120 doors worldwide, including Le Bon Marché, The Webster and Matchesfashion.com.

In addition to its so far only stand-alone store in the Marais in Paris, Egry says his team is eager to establish a permanent retail presence in New York, where the label has its second offices, possibly as early as next year, while its digital commerce is due to receive a stylistic makeover.

In May, the collective, which was shortlisted for the ANDAM Fashion Award in 2014, is slated to participate in Offprint London, Tate Modern’s art publishing fair, with a focus on photo books and independent ventures.

Harvey Nichols’ Project 109 previously hosted Hypebeast, Neil Barrett as well as an installation of Scandinavian men’s wear, art, and lifestyle items in partnership with the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair, among others.