NEW HORIZONS: Suggesting short tenures are the new norm in fashion, Paule Ka is the latest fashion house with a change in creative direction.

According to market sources, Alithia Spuri-Zampetti and the French firm are to part ways after a two-year collaboration. Officials at Paule Ka declined to comment.

Spuri-Zampetti worked to extend the brand’s appeal in daywear and separates, bringing to the task a passion for fabric innovation and a sense of elegance rooted in the classic French fashions of the Fifties and Sixties.

Formerly the head designer in charge of women’s ready-to-wear collections at Lanvin, she was the first designer at Paule Ka since the departure in 2014 of founder and creative director Serge Cajfinger. Spuri-Zampetti also has stints at Valentino and Bottega Veneta under her belt.

The Italian-American designer grew up in Rome and the U.S. She is a graduate of Central Saint Martins in London.

Paule Ka has targeted expansion in the United States, Middle East and Asia since Change Capital Partners bought a 70 percent stake in the firm in 2011. “We have a global objective of doubling in size in the next five years,” Catherine Vautrin, chairman and chief executive officer of Paule Ka, told WWD last year.

The label’s revenues totaled 45 million euros in 2015, according to the executive.