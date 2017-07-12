Brazilian swimwear and casual sportswear label Frescobol Carioca is teaming with Mr Porter for a two-day-only pop-up at the Sunset Beach resort on Shelter Island in New York this weekend.

The brand will co-host a cocktail hour on Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. with Mr Porter’s U.S. editor, Dan Rookwood, to introduce the collaboration.

Frescobol Carioca founder Harry Brantly said, “As such an iconic and fun hotel, Sunset Beach is regularly visited by our clients and we are therefore delighted to host a weekend in partnership with Mr Porter.” The event will feature special treats for hotel guests on arrival, “an exclusive dinner for Mr Porter’s ‘Style Council’ members, and, of course, a caipirinha or two.”

The brand is also creating an exclusive print for the hotel, and the collection will continue to be sold there throughout the summer.

