MILAN — Frida Giannini is now a member of the board of Save the Children, according to the association.

During her career, the Roman designer, who held the role of creative director of Gucci from 2006 to 2015, made social issues a focus both for the brand and for herself.

In particular, during her tenure at Gucci, in 2011 in Los Angeles, Giannini received the UNICEF Women of Compassion award. In addition, along with promoting several initiatives helping children in need across the globe, in 2013 together with Beyoncé Knowles and Salma Hayek Pinault, she and Gucci launched Chime for Change, created with the goal to support women’s and girls’ education, health services and justice.

Following her departure from Gucci in February 2015, Giannini has taken a break from the fashion industry.