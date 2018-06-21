FAMILY ALBUM: It was time for a trip down memory lane for friends of the late Azzedine Alaïa Wednesday evening as they gathered for the launch of a book celebrating the collaboration and friendship between the designer, photographer Bruce Weber and stylist Joe McKenna.

Weber described the book as “the culmination of many years that I’ve spent with Azzedine and Carla [Sozzani] and Joe, and us all working together and taking pictures, really having an amazing experience, to me, that’s what photography always was, having great experiences.”

He continued, “You look at a picture and you think, I remember what I was feeling then, with these people, and I loved them or didn’t like them, you remember.”

Published by the Azzedine Alaïa Association — soon to be renamed the Azzedine Alaia Foundation and house a gallery space as well as a library and learning center for fashion — the 96-page limited-edition coffee table book features a selection of black-and-white pictures, some unseen in public before, taken over nearly four decades. Shots include intimate pictures of Tina Turner and Naomi Campbell, both close friends of the designer.

“Bruce, Azzedine, Joe and myself, we’ve been friends for 40 years, it’s a long time, it’s a family,” said Sozzani, who is president of the association, at the launch.

“This was a project that Azzedine had started, there are many pictures of the past, some pictures that people have never seen, and some pictures that were made in the last three years,” she continued, adding that a picture of a laughing Naomi Campbell clutching her cleavage is one of her personal favorites in the tome.