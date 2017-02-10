Snow won’t stop them. Adam Selman drew Carmen Carrera, Vashtie, Terry Richardson, Anja Rubik and Petra Collins to Skylight Clarkson Square on Thursday evening, causing them to find creative and practical ways of staying chic despite the inclement weather.

“I like denim and fur,” Carrera offered on how to be stylish no matter the weather. The model wore a denim tube dress by the designer and paired it with a denim choker and denim heels to match. “I like to mix faux fur. I’m on the fence because now that I’m eating vegan food and trying to be healthy, I’m also thinking about the fur industry. But it looks so beautiful, so I don’t know. But something warm definitely, something dense. I actually use this heating body oil. That helps as well. It’s meant to warm up on your skin.”

Carrera added that she, like many, was first introduced to Selman’s designs through Rihanna.

“Adam Selman, he adds so much fun and character to his designs, I never know what he’s gonna come out with next season,” she said. “I’m just completely open. I enjoyed him since I first heard about him, which was ‘cause of Rihanna, and I’ve been following him ever since. Maybe I can expect something that’s gonna be casually rockstar-esque. That’s the vibes I get from him. He likes to mix casual stuff with dope details.”

Vashtie seemed to share a similar feeling about the designer. “Adam Selman always serves something fresh and edgy,” she said. “During fashion week, there’s interesting things to see, but I think that sometimes the approach is technically always the same. I think that when [Selman] does a show, it’s an experience, so I’m very excited about that.”

The DJ paired a white Supreme puffer jacket with ripped jeans and sneakers. “[Selman] likes to play with drama and edge and tough and those sort of elements,” she continued. “It could be more of a show than a fashion show. Like, something that has some sort of drama and story to it.”