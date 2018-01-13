GREY’S ACQUAINTED: You would think splitting his time between his hometown of Rome and Los Angeles filming “Grey’s Anatomy” from August to April, Giacomo Gianniotti would have little time for more. Not so. At the Emporio Armani show, Gianniotti said that he set up his own production company three years ago and that he is now busy selling his first film, titled “Acquainted,” in which he also stars. “It’s about love, betrayal and how difficult it is to build a successful relationship,” said Gianniotti. In sync with Emporio Armani’s sports sensibility, Giorgio Armani also invited a group of athletes to the show, including Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker; Olympics swimmer Gabriele Detti; world champion rower Giuseppe Vicino, and Olympics rower Matteo Lodo.