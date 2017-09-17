Jonathan Anderson scored a royal coup at his show on Saturday with a princess on his front row. A Disney princess.

Naomi Scott, the British actress recently cast as Princess Jasmine in the live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic “Aladdin,” spoke of her elation at having landed the role opposite Will Smith as the Genie and Canadian-Egyptian Mena Massoud in the title role.

“I genuinely am so excited. You don’t always feel like that when you work on something, but I adore this movie. When I do press [for the release], it’s just going to be so easy because I genuinely love what I’ll be promoting,” she told WWD, adding that filming will wrap in December.

@jw_anderson and Sunday Mass ☺️ A post shared by Naomi Scott (@naomigscott) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

“It’s going amazingly. And you know what? As a Disney Princess, Jasmine’s personality is the best. I’m making her goofy, spunky, strong, it’s going to be genuine,” she said. “I’m singing in the movie, obviously, and there are new songs. Alan Menken wrote one of them; he’s the most amazing writer, he wrote, like, all the Disney songs, including the original ‘Aladdin’ score; he’s won, like, eight Oscars. He wrote two new songs [for this film] and one of them is Jasmine’s solo song. It’s one of those big moments, and he said it’s the best one he’s ever written.”

As for her princess costumes by Michael Wilkinson, who costumed films including “American Hustle,” Scott said she has more than the original Jasmine, and they’re fairly impressive but without the bare midriff sported by the animated character. “No, not a bare midriff, I’d rather not get people distracted by anything like ‘is that a belly button?’”

The film is set for release in 2019.