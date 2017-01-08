STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: South Korean rapper Zico had quite the entourage with him at the J.W. Anderson show: Four of his people joined him in the front row, and an Elle Korea cameraman documented everything. The singer counts 2.1 million Instagram followers.

J.W.ANDERSON A photo posted by 지아코 (@woozico0914) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:02am PST

He was in town to launch a T-shirt collaboration with streetwear brand MISBHV, which made its debut during a performance on Friday night in London.

“I’m going to make my new album this year and then I’m going to tour Europe and America,” he said. “I want to come back to London especially to work on more collaborations and also London is where most of my favorite [music] artists are, like Jake Garratt and Little Simz.”

Arsenal football star Hector Bellerin also took in the show.