BACK TO FRONT: Singer Kelela was among the front row guests at Kenzo’s show on Sunday, marking her first time participating in Paris Fashion Week.

“I think it’s really cool that everything is exposed,” said the alternative R&B artist as she looked over the set, which featured backstage preparations in the middle of the runway loop.

Kelela said she appreciated the work designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon put into staging. The pair’s shows for Kenzo have previously included elaborate jungle holograms, a skate park and a 200-person choir singing the Janet Jackson hit “Rhythm Nation.”

“There’s something about how they want to present it to you that matters so much,” said Kelela. “They’ve kind of set a new precedent for how we share.”

Kelela said she had skipped the women’s marches Saturday, opting to spend the day making tweaks to the recordings for her sophomore album, which she plans to release in 2017. “I felt like I was really up to something,” the singer said. “I feel like especially as a woman of color who’s an artist, it’s activism enough to make myself be robust in the world.”

Parisian rapper Kiddy Smile also said he was working on an album for 2017, which would be his first full-length release. “This time it’s going to be more poppy, more accessible,” he said. “It’s going to be designed to go on tour live, so more melodies and singing.”

The rapper, who is known for his flamboyant style, said he’s imagining “very, very colorful” costumes for his tour this summer. “I hope I’ll get to collaborate with a designer,” Smile said. “But it is too early. I’ve got to do things in order, which is finishing the music, my album.”

The rapper said he was collaborating with Balmain on a project to be revealed in February, but declined to give more details.

Guests at the show also included actors Jesse Williams of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame and Patrick Gibson of the Netflix series “The OA,” as well as dancer Germain Louvet of the Paris Opera Ballet.

The 23-year-old Louvet was promoted to the rank of étoile in December after finishing a run as Sigfried in the company’s production of “Swan Lake.” Another rising star of the company was also tapped for the honor, ballerina Léonore Baulac. “Léonore and I had our first roles together in ‘The Nutracker,’ when I was 21 and she was 24,” Louvet said. “Since then, we’ve climbed the ranks together.”

Louvet will travel to Tokyo with the company in March to dance in “Daphnis and Chloé,” choreographed by Benjamin Millepied.