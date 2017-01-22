SUPPORT ACT: Anyone looking for relationship advice should talk to Patrick Gibson. Attending the Lanvin show on Sunday, the Irish actor revealed he’ll be heading to L.A. next week to start filming Sam Boyd’s first feature film, “In a Relationship,” co-starring Emma Roberts and Dree Hemingway. The title kind of gives it away.

“It’s literally about being in a relationship, it follows two couples; one is at the start of a relationship and the other is coming to the end of a five-year thing. So they’re trying to figure out where they’re going with their life,” said Gibson, adding that he was looking forward to soaking up some L.A. sunshine. “Trust me, I need the vitamin D.” On the fashion show carnival, he said: “It’s an exciting spectacle, but I’m not sure I could make it my whole thing. That’s off the record, though, obviously.”

“Lanvin is superclassy, they dressed me recently for the Cesar Revelations dinner,” said rising French actor Corentin Fila who is filming “Jalouse,” helmed by David and Stéphane Foenkinos.

Fellow French actor César Domboy, who has been filming “Outlander” in Scotland, was equally complimentary. “I only do this show. Lucas [Ossendrijver] is one of a kind, he does his own thing. It’s classy but rock ‘n’ roll and edgy at the same time, and that’s why I’m here.”