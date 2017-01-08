LONDON — “You never know what you’re going to see when there are white balloons [on the catwalk]; could mean anything,” mused model Robert Konjic before Tinie Tempah’s What We Wear runway debut. “Hopefully it’s cool.”

It was — with lots of sporty looks that exceeded expectations for a celebrity-designed label.

“Do you know what? It was quite understated, which I wasn’t expecting. It was restrained, beautiful quality and very polished,” opined Irish television fashion commentator and designer Darren Kennedy. “Actually, I think it showed great discipline and the hard thing is to be disciplined when it comes to design like that, and I think what he’s done is put his own spin on sportswear. For a first presentation, I thought it was clever.”

Tempah’s front row also included Johannes Huebl, Connor Maynard, actor Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, model Max Rogers and British musician Jake Bugg, who was joined by his model girlfriend Roxy Horner.

Horner was impressed. “I liked it because it was everyday and quite simple but with nice details. They looked confident,” she said, while Bugg had earmarked his favorite look from the show: “The blue jumper with sleeves that looked like they was overlapping one half of the sleeve, like a T-shirt over a jumper, and the shorts. It was very good,” he said.