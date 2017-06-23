INNER CIRCLE: Heading the Haider Ackermann fan club at the Berluti show on Friday, held in the courtyard of the Monnaie de Paris, was Olga Berluti. Mingling with guests before the show, Berluti said she was very touched by the changes afoot in the brand she helmed for decades.

“Haider is a true artist in my opinion, and he understands the spirituality of Berluti, the soul of our clientele,” she said. “In my mind, the emotion is linked to so much youth at Berluti, to knowing that it has, without changing soul, without changing spirit, federated a youth that didn’t exist previously.”

French actor and director Jalil Lespert was enjoying the fresh air, both in terms of the courtyard and Ackermann’s arrival at the luxury house. “Being outside is great, and I loved Haider’s first Berluti collection. I really like the brand, many of my friends wear their shoes and it can quickly give that ‘Enarque’ look,” he said referring to the National School of Administration, or ENA, a French “grande école” created in the Forties to democratize access to the senior civil service. “But with this wind of renewal sweeping through, I am really curious to see it develop.”

“I’d love to wear a Berluti suit, tell Haider to make me one,” sighed Natalia Vodianova, dressed in a red-and-white ruffled check blouse and tan pencil skirt by Monse. Chatting about her vacation plans, the model and philanthropist shared her top tips for family travels. “For the sixth year running, we’re going to the same place, that’s how we get [our large family] organized,” she said. “It’ll be a sporty, American summer. The older children can do their own thing, I’ll just have the little ones.”

While her holiday may be all fun and games in the sun, in the fall, she’ll be taking the Naked Hearts Foundation’s Fabulous Fund Fair from London to New York, in partnership with amfAR. “It’ll be a Halloween edition,” she revealed.

Already in vacation mode, NBA star Dwyane Wade, who earlier this month celebrated the launch of his pop-up shop with Amazon, said he is “taking a break to get inspired.” Next, he plans to travel to eastern Europe before heading to Capri, “stopping off at a lot of different places on the way.”

“I haven’t been here with my wife in a long time, it’s romantic,” he said, gazing at his partner, actress Gabrielle Union, who had donned a floaty cream Elie Saab dress with thin gold pinstripes and a deep décolletage. “Now that it’s not a scorcher, I’m in this Studio 54 look: big hair, boobs out,” she laughed.

Clutching a fan and a cigarette, meanwhile, Lou Doillon said she’s writing her next album, “so right now I’m chilling, which is divine,” and is planning to release a book of her drawings in the fall.

“It’s with Astier de Villatte, we’re doing a book and some collaborations. The drawings are on Instagram, but I’ve never shown them in a gallery. I call them ‘Visions from Above’ because I’m always drawing myself, but the view from looking down. As in feet and legs. It’s quite strange, but they’re fun,” she said.

DJ Agathe Mougin, who hinted she is planning to launch an “artsy” clothing line next year, was less forthcoming. “It’s top secret as nothing is signed yet,” she said, referring to a potential investor.