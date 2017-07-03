HEAT IS ON: What to wear when faced with such unpredictable weather? Guests including Jennifer Lawrence and Céline Dion were caught by the baking conditions at Christian Dior’s outdoor couture show on Monday, with the travel-themed set — think dry grass studded with trees and wooden animal sculptures — creating a safari vibe.

Hedging her bets, Lawrence had layered a chunky black-and-white cardigan over her white lace dress, accessorized with quirky boxer-style Dior high-tops, while Dion donned a belted mustard leather shirtdress. “I never regret wearing Dior, you can’t, whether it’s light or heavy, and what a magical moment for [Maria Grazia Chiuri] to present her collection under blue skies,” said the gracious singer, who is on the French leg of her European tour.

“I love how natural everything is,” said Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse, who had matched her embroidered Dior pants with a pair of leather flip-flops embellished with fluffy yellow feathers. She was feeling quite daring. “You know, I wear a lot of slides, I don’t wear a lot of flip-flops, so it feels a little foreign around my toes, but I’m really happy that it’s warmer than this morning and yellow is my favorite color,” said the model and actress, who is planning to spend the summer in Corsica with her family.

“The set is awesome, I hadn’t even noticed it yet,” laughed Robert Pattinson, pushing through the photographer scrum to greet Dior Homme’s Kris Van Assche with a bear hug. The actor said he has just started filming Claire Denis’ sci-fi drama “High Life,” in which he stars opposite Mia Goth.

“Dior is known for its amazing garden sets, but here we are in front of a wooden elephant and a tiger, it’s really cool. I guess it’s kind of a safari, but then there’s the zodiac above us, as well. We’re very lucky it didn’t rain,” said Gemma Arterton, who chatted about her latest role playing Vita Sackville-West opposite Elizabeth Debicki as Virginia Woolf in “Vita and Virginia,” directed by Chanya Button.

“They had a lifelong friendship and were lovers for a time. Sackville-West had an extensive career in literature, but she was also a prolific gardener. Next week I’ll be going down to Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, England, with her granddaughter. I’m so excited about this film, it’s something I’ve been working on for three years.”

Towering above the guests in a mustard dress with a safari hat tied at her neck, Karlie Kloss chatted about a project dear to her heart: her nonprofit offering scholarships for girls to learn computer science skills, dubbed Kode With Klossy. “This summer is the next big step for us. We have 15 camps in different cities across America, and we have 300 girls that we’re teaching how to code,” she said.

“For me it’s a literacy, understanding what code is and how it builds the tech that runs our world, and how it’s going to continue to transform our world and industries like fashion and communication. I like to understand different things and how they work. I’ve built web sites, I’ve built different small projects, but I also like understanding high-level, big-picture things like how Amazon Web Services works, or learning about Bitcoin,” she said, pausing to take in the decor.

“I think we’re on a safari, but I want to say it’s a global safari, this is not limited to one country or part of the world,” mused Kloss as her front-row neighbor, Alber Elbaz, chipped in: “I have no idea where we are, but it’s an amazing place, and if I’d known I would have come with a white bikini.”